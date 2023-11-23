Fortis Inc. (FTS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fortis Inc. (FTS) by analysts is $41.14, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for FTS is 487.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of FTS was 829.80K shares.

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 40.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Deluxe bonds can play a useful role in your portfolio, but dividend traps can seriously hurt your retirement. A dividend trap is a stock that has nothing to offer besides its yield. Having high-yield stocks in your portfolio is not a bad strategy as long as they provide dividend growth.

FTS’s Market Performance

Fortis Inc. (FTS) has experienced a -1.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.90% rise in the past month, and a 4.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for FTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.95% for FTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.09% for the last 200 days.

FTS Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTS fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.74. In addition, Fortis Inc. saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.81 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortis Inc. stands at +12.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.07. Equity return is now at value 7.37, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Based on Fortis Inc. (FTS), the company’s capital structure generated 138.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.00. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortis Inc. (FTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.