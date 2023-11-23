Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) has jumped by 6.61 compared to previous close of 2.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-19 that Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) Right Now?

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FPH is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FPH is $12.00, which is $9.42 above the current market price. The public float for FPH is 58.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume for FPH on November 23, 2023 was 89.54K shares.

FPH’s Market Performance

FPH stock saw an increase of 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.40% and a quarterly increase of -14.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.13% for FPH’s stock, with a -1.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FPH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on June 19, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

FPH Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPH rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Five Point Holdings LLC saw 10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPH starting from Luxor Capital Group, LP, who sale 14,500 shares at the price of $2.59 back on Nov 14. After this action, Luxor Capital Group, LP now owns 67,397 shares of Five Point Holdings LLC, valued at $37,555 using the latest closing price.

Luxor Capital Group, LP, the 10% Owner of Five Point Holdings LLC, sale 5,000 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Luxor Capital Group, LP is holding 67,476 shares at $13,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-92.27 for the present operating margin

+75.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Point Holdings LLC stands at -35.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.16. Equity return is now at value 5.88, with 1.27 for asset returns.

Based on Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH), the company’s capital structure generated 112.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.97. Total debt to assets is 24.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.