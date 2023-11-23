First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE: FCF)’s stock price has soared by 0.91 in relation to previous closing price of 13.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE: FCF) Right Now?

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE: FCF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FCF is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FCF is $14.75, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for FCF is 100.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for FCF on November 23, 2023 was 515.57K shares.

FCF’s Market Performance

FCF stock saw an increase of -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.03% and a quarterly increase of 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for FCF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FCF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FCF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCF Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCF fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.78. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corp. saw -4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCF starting from Riggle Carrie L, who sale 7,563 shares at the price of $13.21 back on Nov 03. After this action, Riggle Carrie L now owns 46,309 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp., valued at $99,907 using the latest closing price.

CHARLEY RAY T, the Director of First Commonwealth Financial Corp., sale 875 shares at $12.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that CHARLEY RAY T is holding 328,550 shares at $10,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. stands at +29.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 13.08, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Based on First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF), the company’s capital structure generated 56.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.28. Total debt to assets is 6.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.