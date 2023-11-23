EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.12relation to previous closing price of 8.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-13 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) will issue fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results (period ended September 30, 2023) on Wednesday, November 15 after the market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 16 to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website after the market close on Wednesday, November 15. The details for the.

Is It Worth Investing in EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Right Now?

EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW) by analysts is $13.67, which is $5.39 above the current market price. The public float for EZPW is 49.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.13% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of EZPW was 370.03K shares.

EZPW’s Market Performance

EZPW’s stock has seen a -3.83% decrease for the week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month and a -4.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for EZCorp, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for EZPW stock, with a simple moving average of -3.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EZPW stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for EZPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EZPW in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EZPW Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.29. In addition, EZCorp, Inc. saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EZPW starting from Swies Nicole, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $8.26 back on Oct 02. After this action, Swies Nicole now owns 35,457 shares of EZCorp, Inc., valued at $18,585 using the latest closing price.

Swies Nicole, the Chief Revenue Officer of EZCorp, Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Swies Nicole is holding 33,207 shares at $19,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.73 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZCorp, Inc. stands at +3.67. The total capital return value is set at 7.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 5.35, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW), the company’s capital structure generated 81.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.01. Total debt to assets is 41.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.