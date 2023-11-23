Express Inc. (EXPR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.90 compared to its previous closing price of 10.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-01 that Small-cap stocks, typically defined as having a market capitalization of less than $2 billion, have been underperforming the broader market this year. The Russell 2000 Index, which tracks the performance of small-cap companies, is down 0.9% year-to-date, compared to the 12.2% gain of the S&P 500 Index.

Is It Worth Investing in Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Right Now?

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXPR is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXPR is $30.00, which is $20.89 above the current market price. The public float for EXPR is 3.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.75% of that float. The average trading volume for EXPR on November 23, 2023 was 60.56K shares.

EXPR’s Market Performance

EXPR’s stock has seen a -4.31% decrease for the week, with a 2.59% rise in the past month and a -10.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for Express Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.60% for EXPR’s stock, with a -33.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EXPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on May 11, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

EXPR Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPR fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.26. In addition, Express Inc. saw -55.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPR starting from SHMIDMAN YEHUDA, who purchase 5,434,783 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Jan 25. After this action, SHMIDMAN YEHUDA now owns 5,434,783 shares of Express Inc., valued at $25,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.54 for the present operating margin

+28.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Express Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.39. Equity return is now at value 195.50, with 13.86 for asset returns.

Based on Express Inc. (EXPR), the company’s capital structure generated 233.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.99. Total debt to assets is 45.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Express Inc. (EXPR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.