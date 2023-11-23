ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXLS is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXLS is $33.76, which is $5.6 above the current price. The public float for EXLS is 156.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXLS on November 23, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EXLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) has increased by 1.37 when compared to last closing price of 27.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants John Kristoff – VP of IR Rohit Kapoor – Vice Chairman and CEO Maurizio Nicolelli – CFO Conference Call Participants Bryan Bergin – TD Cowen Maggie Nolan – William Blair Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi Mayank Tandon – Needham Surinder Thind – Jefferies LLC Vincent Colicchio – Barrington Research Operator Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 ExlService Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

EXLS’s Market Performance

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) has experienced a 1.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.98% rise in the past month, and a -0.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for EXLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for EXLS’s stock, with a -6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EXLS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXLS Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXLS rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.90. In addition, ExlService Holdings Inc saw -16.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXLS starting from Bhalla Vikas, who sale 25,995 shares at the price of $28.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Bhalla Vikas now owns 75,730 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc, valued at $733,839 using the latest closing price.

Minto Anne Elizabeth, the Director of ExlService Holdings Inc, sale 3 shares at $147.32 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Minto Anne Elizabeth is holding 2,533 shares at $442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.71 for the present operating margin

+32.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for ExlService Holdings Inc stands at +10.12. The total capital return value is set at 18.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.99. Equity return is now at value 22.57, with 12.94 for asset returns.

Based on ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.26. Total debt to assets is 23.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.