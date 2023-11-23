Examining the Volatility of Himax Technologies ADR’s (HIMX) Stock

The stock of Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has gone down by -0.66% for the week, with a 8.48% rise in the past month and a -0.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.49% for HIMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.62% for HIMX’s stock, with a -10.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) Right Now?

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIMX is 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HIMX is $7.00, which is $0.99 above the current price. The public float for HIMX is 174.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIMX on November 23, 2023 was 637.55K shares.

HIMX) stock’s latest price update

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.15 in relation to previous closing price of 6.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Himax Technologies (HIMX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMX Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Himax Technologies ADR saw -3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies ADR stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.36. Equity return is now at value 8.23, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.38. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.