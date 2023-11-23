Examining the Volatility of Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) Stock

The stock of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has gone down by -2.65% for the week, with a 6.60% rise in the past month and a -9.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.36% for EBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for EBC’s stock, with a -5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EBC is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EBC is $14.88, which is $2.77 above the current price. The public float for EBC is 158.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBC on November 23, 2023 was 904.50K shares.

EBC) stock’s latest price update

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.14 in relation to previous closing price of 12.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Eastern Bankshares’ Q3 revenues were down from last year, but the company is making strategic moves that will be accretive to EPS. Margins are stabilizing and net income has increased compared to previous quarters. Asset quality remains strong, with a decrease in provision for credit losses and low net charge-offs.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $16 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBC Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -29.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Stager Nancy Huntington, who sale 18,465 shares at the price of $12.06 back on Nov 14. After this action, Stager Nancy Huntington now owns 4,202 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $222,760 using the latest closing price.

Stager Nancy Huntington, the Executive VP of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 18,465 shares at $12.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Stager Nancy Huntington is holding 7,911 shares at $222,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +25.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value -1.63, with -0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.50. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.