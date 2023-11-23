Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Theriva Biologics Inc’s (TOVX) Stock

In the past week, TOVX stock has gone up by 22.52%, with a monthly gain of 14.34% and a quarterly plunge of -4.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.79% for Theriva Biologics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.05% for TOVX’s stock, with a -23.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX: TOVX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOVX is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TOVX is $4.50, which is $4.0 above the current price. The public float for TOVX is 16.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOVX on November 23, 2023 was 42.40K shares.

TOVX) stock’s latest price update

Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX: TOVX)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.93 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a 22.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:TOVX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Steve Shallcross – Chief Executive and CFO Dr. Manel Cascalló – General Director, European Subsidiary Dr. Vince Wacher – Head, Corporate and Product Development Conference Call Participants James Molloy – Alliance Global Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Theriva Biologics, Inc. 2023 Third Quarter Operational Highlights and Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

TOVX Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.82%, as shares surge +17.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOVX rose by +22.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4421. In addition, Theriva Biologics Inc saw 9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOVX starting from SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Jun 07. After this action, SHALLCROSS STEVEN A now owns 250,000 shares of Theriva Biologics Inc, valued at $9,703 using the latest closing price.

SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, the CEO and CFO of Theriva Biologics Inc, purchase 26,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that SHALLCROSS STEVEN A is holding 236,000 shares at $16,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOVX

The total capital return value is set at -31.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.62. Equity return is now at value -36.18, with -26.32 for asset returns.

Based on Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.