Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc’s (SKWD) Stock

The stock of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) has gone down by -3.89% for the week, with a 8.10% rise in the past month and a 28.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.08% for SKWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for SKWD’s stock, with a 26.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) Right Now?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) is $34.71, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for SKWD is 18.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKWD on November 23, 2023 was 522.33K shares.

SKWD) stock’s latest price update

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 30.49. However, the company has seen a -3.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. provides various specialty property & casualty insurance services in the U.S. The company is experiencing strong growth and profitability in a favorable business environment. My outlook on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is a Buy at around $27.00 per share.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKWD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SKWD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SKWD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKWD Trading at 6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKWD fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.67. In addition, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc saw 59.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKWD starting from WESTAIM Corp, who sale 3,600,000 shares at the price of $30.50 back on Nov 20. After this action, WESTAIM Corp now owns 6,979,639 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, valued at $109,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Kuczinski Anthony J, the Director of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $25.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Kuczinski Anthony J is holding 4,026 shares at $25,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKWD

Equity return is now at value 13.95, with 3.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.