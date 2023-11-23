Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Mr. Cooper Group Inc’s (COOP) Stock

The stock of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) has seen a 4.26% increase in the past week, with a 11.06% gain in the past month, and a 6.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for COOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.49% for COOP’s stock, with a 19.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) is above average at 8.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) is $71.83, which is $12.16 above the current market price. The public float for COOP is 63.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COOP on November 23, 2023 was 589.52K shares.

COOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) has dropped by -0.55 compared to previous close of 60.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Royal Caribbean (RCL), Resideo (REZI), Travelzoo (TZOO) and Mr. Cooper (COOP) are a few value stocks with high earnings yield that are worth betting on.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for COOP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COOP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $74 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COOP Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.30. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc saw 48.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $56.34 back on Oct 30. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 466,051 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc, valued at $1,408,500 using the latest closing price.

Mujumdar Shveta, the Director of Mr. Cooper Group Inc, sale 1,800 shares at $56.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Mujumdar Shveta is holding 22,244 shares at $102,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc stands at +37.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.91. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 3.47 for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 182.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.66. Total debt to assets is 58.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.