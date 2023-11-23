Evaluating the Ups and Downs of HireRight Holdings Corp’s (HRT) Stock

The stock of HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) has seen a 34.33% increase in the past week, with a 35.58% gain in the past month, and a 26.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for HRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.57% for HRT stock, with a simple moving average of 25.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE: HRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE: HRT) is above average at 129.28x. The 36-month beta value for HRT is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRT is $12.03, which is -$1.04 below than the current price. The public float for HRT is 18.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.57% of that float. The average trading volume of HRT on November 23, 2023 was 262.88K shares.

HRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE: HRT) has surged by 0.15 when compared to previous closing price of 13.05, but the company has seen a 34.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Guy Abramo – President & CEO Tom Spaeth – CFO Andrew Hay – VP, Treasury & IR Conference Call Participants Andrew Nicholas – William Blair Mark Marcon – Baird Kyle Peterson – Needham & Co. Ronan Kennedy – Barclays Scott Wurtzel – Wolfe Research Stephanie Moore – Jefferies George Tong – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to HireRight’s Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Joining today’s call are the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Guy Abramo; Chief Financial Officer, Tom Spaeth; and VP of Treasury and Investor Relations, Andrew Hay.

HRT Trading at 32.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +37.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRT rose by +34.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, HireRight Holdings Corp saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRT starting from LaPlaine James, who sale 4,466 shares at the price of $10.66 back on Jun 06. After this action, LaPlaine James now owns 11,073 shares of HireRight Holdings Corp, valued at $47,608 using the latest closing price.

TROE LISA L, the Director of HireRight Holdings Corp, sale 3,812 shares at $10.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that TROE LISA L is holding 11,421 shares at $40,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.19 for the present operating margin

+37.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for HireRight Holdings Corp stands at +17.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.07. Equity return is now at value 1.63, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT), the company’s capital structure generated 123.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.25. Total debt to assets is 43.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.