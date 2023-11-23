Evaluating the Impact of 3.35 Increase on Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) Stock

The stock of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) has seen a 1.36% increase in the past week, with a 11.42% gain in the past month, and a 0.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for FUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.12% for FUN’s stock, with a -3.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Right Now?

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) by analysts is $47.89, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for FUN is 45.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of FUN was 231.93K shares.

FUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has increased by 3.35 when compared to last closing price of 38.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-20 that Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)’s merger with Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) materially increases value for shareholders, analysts at Jefferies said as they awarded the company with a ‘Buy’ rating, from ‘Hold’. What’s more, they raised their price target on Six Flags to $32 from $25, saying “the pro forma math is compelling.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $46 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUN Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUN rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.45. In addition, Cedar Fair L.P. saw -4.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.63 for the present operating margin

+34.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cedar Fair L.P. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 20.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.