Evaluating the Impact of 0.08 Increase on Logitech International S.A.’s (LOGI) Stock

The stock of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has seen a 0.70% increase in the past week, with a 11.31% gain in the past month, and a 29.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for LOGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.00% for LOGI stock, with a simple moving average of 33.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is above average at 36.19x. The 36-month beta value for LOGI is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LOGI is $80.33, which is -$5.56 below than the current price. The public float for LOGI is 147.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume of LOGI on November 23, 2023 was 485.15K shares.

LOGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) has increased by 0.08 when compared to last closing price of 85.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Logitech (LOGI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LOGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LOGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOGI Trading at 14.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.48. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw 37.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Harnett Samantha, who sale 800 shares at the price of $65.35 back on May 25. After this action, Harnett Samantha now owns 13,984 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $52,280 using the latest closing price.

Harnett Samantha, the Chief Legal Officer of Logitech International S.A., sale 2,500 shares at $56.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Harnett Samantha is holding 14,784 shares at $140,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+35.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +8.03. The total capital return value is set at 21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 17.97, with 10.79 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.05. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.