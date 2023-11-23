European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is above average at 97.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) is $17.88, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for EWCZ is 33.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EWCZ on November 23, 2023 was 483.14K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EWCZ) stock’s latest price update

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.30 in relation to its previous close of 13.85. However, the company has experienced a 2.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Bethany Johns – Director of Investor Relations David Willis – CEO and Director Stacie Shirley – CFO Conference Call Participants Randal Konik – Jefferies Lorraine Hutchinson – Bank of America Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Jacquelyn Sussman – Morgan Stanley John Heinbockel – Guggenheim Partners Korinne Wolfmeyer – Piper Sandler Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to European Wax Center’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call.

EWCZ’s Market Performance

EWCZ’s stock has risen by 2.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.86% and a quarterly drop of -20.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.34% for European Wax Center Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.68% for EWCZ stock, with a simple moving average of -19.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWCZ Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, European Wax Center Inc saw 12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.11 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for European Wax Center Inc stands at +3.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.88. Equity return is now at value 8.56, with 1.06 for asset returns.

Based on European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ), the company’s capital structure generated 481.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.81. Total debt to assets is 53.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 474.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.