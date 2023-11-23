Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Erie Indemnity Co. (NASDAQ: ERIE) has increased by 1.46 when compared to last closing price of 284.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Increased demand for insurance products, given an aging population, baby boomers and millennials, and the adoption of technology should drive insurance brokers like MMC, AON, AJG, BRO, and ERIE.

Is It Worth Investing in Erie Indemnity Co. (NASDAQ: ERIE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Erie Indemnity Co. (NASDAQ: ERIE) is above average at 38.00x. The 36-month beta value for ERIE is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ERIE is $115.00, which is -$173.95 below than the current price. The public float for ERIE is 25.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ERIE on November 23, 2023 was 111.90K shares.

ERIE’s Market Performance

The stock of Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) has seen a 3.99% increase in the past week, with a -1.16% drop in the past month, and a 3.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for ERIE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for ERIE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.06% for the last 200 days.

ERIE Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIE rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $280.88. In addition, Erie Indemnity Co. saw 16.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERIE starting from Cipriani Marc, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $282.52 back on Aug 18. After this action, Cipriani Marc now owns 15,997 shares of Erie Indemnity Co., valued at $565,044 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.35 for the present operating margin

+12.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Erie Indemnity Co. stands at +10.57. The total capital return value is set at 24.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.72. Equity return is now at value 26.99, with 17.52 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.