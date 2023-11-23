Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) has decreased by -4.98 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-29 that Use these tips to outperform the market The post Penny Stocks Trading Strategies, Tips for Outperforming appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) is $248.40, The public float for DXF is 2.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXF on November 23, 2023 was 352.82K shares.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF’s stock has seen a -0.03% decrease for the week, with a -23.93% drop in the past month and a -34.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.54% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.37% for DXF’s stock, with a -74.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at -20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.07%, as shares sank -27.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3371. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR saw -84.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR stands at -54.68. The total capital return value is set at -1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.72. Equity return is now at value -17.02, with -7.26 for asset returns.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.25. Total debt to assets is 28.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.