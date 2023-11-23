Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (CCRN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) has plunged by -1.00 when compared to previous closing price of 21.08, but the company has seen a 2.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Josh Vogel – Vice President of Investor Relations John Martins – President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Burns – Chief Financial Officer Dan White – Chief Commercial Officer Marc Krug – Group President of Delivery Conference Call Participants Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies Kevin Fischbeck – Bank of America Trevor Romeo – William Blair Tobey Sommer – Truist Securities Kevin Steinke – Barrington Research Bill Sutherland – The Benchmark Company Operator Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Cross Country Healthcare’s Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Right Now?

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCRN is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCRN is $23.05, which is $2.18 above the current price. The public float for CCRN is 33.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCRN on November 23, 2023 was 428.09K shares.

CCRN’s Market Performance

CCRN stock saw a decrease of 2.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.61% for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (CCRN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for CCRN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCRN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CCRN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCRN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCRN Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.43. In addition, Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. saw -21.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Ball Susan E, who sale 9,559 shares at the price of $21.01 back on Nov 22. After this action, Ball Susan E now owns 159,024 shares of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc., valued at $200,835 using the latest closing price.

Burns William J., the Chief Financial Officer of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $21.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Burns William J. is holding 217,698 shares at $320,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+21.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. stands at +6.71. The total capital return value is set at 50.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.40. Equity return is now at value 22.95, with 12.88 for asset returns.

Based on Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (CCRN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.65. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 3.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (CCRN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.