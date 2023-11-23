Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, CBRL stock has gone up by 4.44%, with a monthly gain of 13.88% and a quarterly plunge of -5.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.47% for CBRL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) Right Now?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) is $77.14, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for CBRL is 21.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBRL on November 23, 2023 was 559.50K shares.

CBRL) stock’s latest price update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.37 in comparison to its previous close of 76.18, however, the company has experienced a 4.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-11-14 that Brand-celebrity partnerships go back generations with mixed results. Here’s why Dolly Parton’s expanding bond with Cracker Barrel is likely to be more rewarding for both.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CBRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBRL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $96 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBRL Trading at 13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRL rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.18. In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc saw -18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRL starting from COCHRAN SANDRA B, who sale 24,700 shares at the price of $67.13 back on Sep 22. After this action, COCHRAN SANDRA B now owns 193,810 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, valued at $1,658,111 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+8.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.08. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 3.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL), the company’s capital structure generated 240.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 46.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 230.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 102.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.