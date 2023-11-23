Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ: COLM) is above average at 16.31x. The 36-month beta value for COLM is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COLM is $76.95, which is $2.06 above than the current price. The public float for COLM is 34.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. The average trading volume of COLM on November 23, 2023 was 448.99K shares.

COLM) stock’s latest price update

Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ: COLM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.24 in relation to its previous close of 74.71. However, the company has experienced a -4.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Investors interested in stocks from the Textile – Apparel sector have probably already heard of PVH (PVH) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

COLM’s Market Performance

Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) has seen a -4.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.35% gain in the past month and a 5.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for COLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for COLM’s stock, with a -4.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COLM Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLM fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.46. In addition, Columbia Sportswear Co. saw -14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLM starting from Nelson Ronald E., who sale 7,394 shares at the price of $76.32 back on May 16. After this action, Nelson Ronald E. now owns 16,857 shares of Columbia Sportswear Co., valued at $564,310 using the latest closing price.

SIMMONS SABRINA, the Director of Columbia Sportswear Co., sale 982 shares at $82.52 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that SIMMONS SABRINA is holding 4,913 shares at $81,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.28 for the present operating margin

+49.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbia Sportswear Co. stands at +8.99. The total capital return value is set at 16.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.68. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.38. Total debt to assets is 12.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.