Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) has surged by 0.24 when compared to previous closing price of 75.67, but the company has seen a -0.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Cirrus Logic reported better than expected earnings but fell short of our expectations. The company’s earnings were impacted by a collapse in general market product sales. Cirrus expects growth opportunities in Apple’s revolutionary products, power control, personal computers, and an undisclosed new product line.

Is It Worth Investing in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Right Now?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) by analysts is $92.00, which is $16.15 above the current market price. The public float for CRUS is 53.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CRUS was 491.89K shares.

CRUS’s Market Performance

CRUS’s stock has seen a -0.08% decrease for the week, with a 13.04% rise in the past month and a -1.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for Cirrus Logic, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.14% for CRUS’s stock, with a -8.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRUS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CRUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRUS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $100 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRUS Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +13.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.91. In addition, Cirrus Logic, Inc. saw 1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from Brannan Andrew, who sale 950 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Aug 29. After this action, Brannan Andrew now owns 6,555 shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc., valued at $76,000 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS SCOTT, the Sr VP, General Counsel & of Cirrus Logic, Inc., sale 10,261 shares at $109.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that THOMAS SCOTT is holding 20,554 shares at $1,125,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.20 for the present operating margin

+50.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cirrus Logic, Inc. stands at +9.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.97. Equity return is now at value 8.37, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.84. Total debt to assets is 6.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.