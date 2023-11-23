Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 26.11. However, the company has seen a 4.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-01 that Chefs’ Warehouse delivered organic sales growth and is seeing a benefit from recent acquisitions. Management said momentum was building int the fourth quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) Right Now?

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHEF is 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHEF is $40.38, which is $13.8 above the current price. The public float for CHEF is 34.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHEF on November 23, 2023 was 461.87K shares.

CHEF’s Market Performance

CHEF’s stock has seen a 4.48% increase for the week, with a 39.45% rise in the past month and a -4.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.97% for CHEF stock, with a simple moving average of -12.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHEF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHEF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHEF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHEF Trading at 20.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +40.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHEF rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.30. In addition, Chefs’ Warehouse Inc saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHEF starting from McCauley Tim, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $25.23 back on Nov 14. After this action, McCauley Tim now owns 63,242 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, valued at $151,380 using the latest closing price.

OLIVER KATHERINE, the Director of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, purchase 855 shares at $23.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that OLIVER KATHERINE is holding 37,437 shares at $20,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.77 for the present operating margin

+23.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 9.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.67. Equity return is now at value 4.82, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF), the company’s capital structure generated 208.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.58. Total debt to assets is 52.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 200.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.