Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has dropped by -0.79 compared to previous close of 144.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that Cybersecurity stocks are great long-term buys because unbelievably, we’re still not prepared for cyber attacks. Even after hundreds of attacks over the years, some of the biggest companies in the world – even government agencies aren’t prepared.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHKP is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 23 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CHKP is $142.57, which is -$0.86 below the current price. The public float for CHKP is 95.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHKP on November 23, 2023 was 815.09K shares.

CHKP’s Market Performance

CHKP’s stock has seen a 1.65% increase for the week, with a 5.25% rise in the past month and a 8.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for CHKP’s stock, with a 10.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHKP Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.61. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. The total capital return value is set at 28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.76. Equity return is now at value 30.22, with 15.84 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.