Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.40relation to previous closing price of 192.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that Looking for undervalued tech stocks to buy now? At first, it might seem challenging as the Nasdaq Composite keeps sprinting toward new highs.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is 21.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRL is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is $211.11, which is $16.16 above the current market price. The public float for CRL is 50.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On November 23, 2023, CRL’s average trading volume was 522.55K shares.

CRL’s Market Performance

The stock of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has seen a 3.93% increase in the past week, with a 6.15% rise in the past month, and a -1.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for CRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.64% for CRL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CRL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $212 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRL Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.93. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. saw -10.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from Girshick Birgit, who purchase 1,322 shares at the price of $187.82 back on Nov 20. After this action, Girshick Birgit now owns 44,449 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., valued at $248,298 using the latest closing price.

FOSTER JAMES C, the Chairman, President and CEO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., purchase 5,620 shares at $178.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that FOSTER JAMES C is holding 202,643 shares at $1,000,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return is now at value 16.01, with 6.34 for asset returns.

Based on Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL), the company’s capital structure generated 105.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.40. Total debt to assets is 41.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.