Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) by analysts is $14.67, which is $13.12 above the current market price. The public float for IPSC is 24.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of IPSC was 132.86K shares.

IPSC) stock’s latest price update

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC)’s stock price has soared by 11.51 in relation to previous closing price of 1.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-26 that PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative clinical-stage biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced that Greg Russotti, Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET.

IPSC’s Market Performance

Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has seen a 19.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.90% gain in the past month and a -35.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.47% for IPSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.20% for IPSC’s stock, with a -46.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPSC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IPSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IPSC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IPSC Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPSC rose by +19.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4630. In addition, Century Therapeutics Inc saw -69.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPSC starting from Borges Luis, who sale 15,597 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Mar 23. After this action, Borges Luis now owns 249,083 shares of Century Therapeutics Inc, valued at $55,369 using the latest closing price.

Borges Luis, the Chief Scientific Officer of Century Therapeutics Inc, sale 65,698 shares at $3.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Borges Luis is holding 43,750 shares at $244,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2381.82 for the present operating margin

-93.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Therapeutics Inc stands at -2518.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.24. Equity return is now at value -46.94, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.03. Total debt to assets is 10.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -73.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.