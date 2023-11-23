Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 7.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Pablo Calderone – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Manager Fernando Bonnet – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Rodrigo Nistor – Latin Securities Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen.

Is It Worth Investing in Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) Right Now?

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CEPU is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CEPU is $8.00, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for CEPU is 115.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume for CEPU on November 23, 2023 was 294.88K shares.

CEPU’s Market Performance

CEPU’s stock has seen a 30.12% increase for the week, with a 28.82% rise in the past month and a 11.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for Central Puerto ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.03% for CEPU’s stock, with a 23.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEPU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEPU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CEPU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CEPU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CEPU Trading at 25.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEPU rose by +22.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, Central Puerto ADR saw 30.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.36 for the present operating margin

+47.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Central Puerto ADR stands at +18.78. The total capital return value is set at 19.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return is now at value 3.26, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on Central Puerto ADR (CEPU), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.