Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s (CLDX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CLDX stock has gone down by -2.73%, with a monthly gain of 13.50% and a quarterly plunge of -3.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.93% for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.26% for CLDX’s stock, with a -16.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CLDX is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLDX is $63.29, which is $35.54 above the current market price. The public float for CLDX is 53.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.47% of that float. The average trading volume for CLDX on November 23, 2023 was 721.22K shares.

The stock price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) has plunged by -0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 28.01, but the company has seen a -2.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that The article embarks on a transformative journey through the biotech frontier, where the listed companies stand as titans reshaping healthcare norms. The first one’s strategic collaboration with a multinational healthcare giant propels financial strength, unlocking accelerated milestones in key programs.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLDX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CLDX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLDX Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +18.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDX fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.33. In addition, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. saw -37.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDX starting from KELER TIBOR, who sale 16,860 shares at the price of $36.93 back on Dec 07. After this action, KELER TIBOR now owns 7,357 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc., valued at $622,611 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4543.74 for the present operating margin

+40.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4765.59. The total capital return value is set at -28.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.97. Equity return is now at value -42.09, with -38.37 for asset returns.

Based on Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.22. Total debt to assets is 1.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 282.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.