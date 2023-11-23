Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) Stock Showcases 13.01% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CVM stock has gone down by -18.40%, with a monthly gain of 53.59% and a quarterly surge of 72.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.17% for Cel-Sci Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.01% for CVM stock, with a simple moving average of 14.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CVM is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVM is $10.00, which is $7.65 above than the current price. The public float for CVM is 48.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.76% of that float. The average trading volume of CVM on November 23, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

CVM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM) has plunged by -5.24 when compared to previous closing price of 2.48, but the company has seen a -18.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-18 that CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT: CVM ) stock is dropping on Tuesday after the biotechnology company announced details of a public share offering. CEL-SCI is offering up 2.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $2 per share.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CVM Trading at 50.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +66.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM fell by -18.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Cel-Sci Corp. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

The total capital return value is set at -60.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.45. Equity return is now at value -123.42, with -74.04 for asset returns.

Based on Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 47.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.24. Total debt to assets is 30.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.