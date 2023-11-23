Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ: CSWC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) by analysts is $22.81, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for CSWC is 38.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CSWC was 339.71K shares.

Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ: CSWC)’s stock price has soared by 0.54 in relation to previous closing price of 22.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that There are 48 Business Development Companies, or BDCs, currently in the U.S. market and they collectively manage about $50 billion in capital. Many investors are interested in BDCs because they provide a steady stream of income, typically quarterly, but not all have increased their quotation over time. In fact, only about 23%, or 11, of dividend-paying BDCs have a positive price trend since inception.

CSWC’s Market Performance

Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) has experienced a 1.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month, and a 3.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for CSWC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for CSWC’s stock, with a 12.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSWC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CSWC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSWC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSWC Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSWC rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.77. In addition, Capital Southwest Corp. saw 32.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSWC starting from Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $21.67 back on Nov 02. After this action, Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn now owns 11,164 shares of Capital Southwest Corp., valued at $10,835 using the latest closing price.

Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, the Director of Capital Southwest Corp., purchase 500 shares at $19.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn is holding 7,907 shares at $9,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.32 for the present operating margin

+97.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capital Southwest Corp. stands at +32.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.10. Equity return is now at value 11.92, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC), the company’s capital structure generated 108.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 50.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.