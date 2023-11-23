Calix Inc (CALX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CALX is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CALX is $54.75, which is $16.83 above the current price. The public float for CALX is 57.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CALX on November 23, 2023 was 745.96K shares.

CALX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 37.84, but the company has seen a -0.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 64.1% in Calix (CALX). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

CALX’s Market Performance

CALX’s stock has fallen by -0.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.97% and a quarterly drop of -6.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Calix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.22% for CALX’s stock, with a -17.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CALX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CALX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $49 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CALX Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALX fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.60. In addition, Calix Inc saw -44.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALX starting from Collins John Matthew, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $33.14 back on Oct 27. After this action, Collins John Matthew now owns 0 shares of Calix Inc, valued at $1,988,400 using the latest closing price.

LISTWIN DONALD J, the Director of Calix Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $43.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that LISTWIN DONALD J is holding 497,533 shares at $4,315,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.06 for the present operating margin

+49.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calix Inc stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 6.84, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on Calix Inc (CALX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 2.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Calix Inc (CALX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.