California Resources Corporation (CRC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 51.60, however, the company has experienced a -1.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition, announced today that the Company’s executives will be participating in the following event in December 2023: Morgan Stanley Energy & Clean Tech Symposium on December 6 in New York City, NY CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the event on the Earnings and Presentations page in the Investor Relations sectio.

Is It Worth Investing in California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) Right Now?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for California Resources Corporation (CRC) by analysts is $62.86, which is $11.7 above the current market price. The public float for CRC is 57.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.02% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CRC was 541.16K shares.

CRC’s Market Performance

CRC’s stock has seen a -1.20% decrease for the week, with a -3.49% drop in the past month and a -6.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for California Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.94% for CRC’s stock, with a 9.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRC Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.55. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw 17.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.56 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Resources Corporation stands at +16.08. The total capital return value is set at 55.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 23.51, with 11.56 for asset returns.

Based on California Resources Corporation (CRC), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 16.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, California Resources Corporation (CRC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.