Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is 8.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKE is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Buckle, Inc. (BKE) is $37.00, which is -$0.98 below the current market price. The public float for BKE is 30.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.11% of that float. On November 23, 2023, BKE’s average trading volume was 356.79K shares.

The stock price of Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) has plunged by -0.37 when compared to previous closing price of 38.12, but the company has seen a 5.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-14 that Most people, especially those on Wall Street, like to mystify the factors that have brought success to investors like Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio. They can make you feel that only ‘professionals’ can show you the way to riches.

BKE’s Market Performance

Buckle, Inc. (BKE) has seen a 5.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.60% gain in the past month and a 6.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for BKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.94% for BKE stock, with a simple moving average of 8.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BKE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKE Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKE rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.05. In addition, Buckle, Inc. saw -11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKE starting from MOLCZYK KELLI D, who purchase 715 shares at the price of $37.13 back on Nov 20. After this action, MOLCZYK KELLI D now owns 85,163 shares of Buckle, Inc., valued at $26,546 using the latest closing price.

MILKIE BRETT P, the SVP Leasing of Buckle, Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $37.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that MILKIE BRETT P is holding 80,770 shares at $568,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.39 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Buckle, Inc. stands at +18.93. The total capital return value is set at 51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.13. Equity return is now at value 50.17, with 25.28 for asset returns.

Based on Buckle, Inc. (BKE), the company’s capital structure generated 80.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.67. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Buckle, Inc. (BKE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.