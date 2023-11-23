Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (NYSE: BIP) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 26.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-21 that Rig company Precision Drilling is selling at less than its liquidation value. Brookfield Infrastructure is a dirt-cheap growth stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (NYSE: BIP) Right Now?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (NYSE: BIP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 80.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP) by analysts is $36.55, which is $9.63 above the current market price. The public float for BIP is 458.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of BIP was 759.87K shares.

BIP’s Market Performance

BIP stock saw an increase of -2.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.07% and a quarterly increase of -15.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.88% for BIP’s stock, with a -17.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIP stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for BIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIP in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $33 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIP Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIP fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.65. In addition, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P saw -13.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+27.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P stands at +0.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.28. Equity return is now at value 2.85, with 0.21 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP), the company’s capital structure generated 535.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.26. Total debt to assets is 46.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 563.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.