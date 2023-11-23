BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE: BRSP)’s stock price has increased by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 6.47. However, the company has seen a -2.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Prior to September 30, 2023, my Readers mentioned 36 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (Rogues) mixed with (mostly) Favorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro. Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: MVRL, FSK, T, RC, MO, BRSP, AHOTF, AB, WBA, and MITT averaged 56.52% net gains from reader data collected 11/15/23. Ten analyst-target-augured October TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: ABR, MMM, RC, O, BRSP, MO, T, AB, WBA, & MITT boasting a 47.19% average target price upside estimate.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE: BRSP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE: BRSP) is 210.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRSP is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) is $7.80, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for BRSP is 127.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On November 23, 2023, BRSP’s average trading volume was 783.67K shares.

BRSP’s Market Performance

The stock of BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) has seen a -2.82% decrease in the past week, with a 21.07% rise in the past month, and a 0.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for BRSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.55% for BRSP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRSP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BRSP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BRSP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $6 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRSP Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +23.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSP fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, BrightSpire Capital Inc saw 5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRSP starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc, valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.22 for the present operating margin

+74.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpire Capital Inc stands at +12.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.97. Equity return is now at value 0.32, with 0.08 for asset returns.

Based on BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 229.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 67.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.