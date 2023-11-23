Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) is $34.00, which is $6.87 above the current market price. The public float for BFH is 48.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFH on November 23, 2023 was 580.25K shares.

BFH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) has surged by 1.27 when compared to previous closing price of 26.79, but the company has seen a -3.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Today, we circle back on Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. for the first time since this spring. The stock is dirt cheap based on P/E and book value. However, delinquency and net loss rates are rising due to the flagging health of the American consumer. The company reported Q3 results in late October. An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

BFH’s Market Performance

BFH’s stock has fallen by -3.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.54% and a quarterly drop of -27.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.83% for BFH’s stock, with a -16.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $24 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BFH Trading at -10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.60. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc saw -27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from BALLOU ROGER H, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $41.78 back on Jul 31. After this action, BALLOU ROGER H now owns 34,842 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $100,272 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of Bread Financial Holdings Inc, purchase 400 shares at $29.89 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 5,016 shares at $11,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 2.56 for asset returns.

Based on Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH), the company’s capital structure generated 359.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.