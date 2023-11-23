BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (BJRI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 47.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (BJRI) by analysts is $32.80, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for BJRI is 22.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.29% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of BJRI was 393.96K shares.

BJRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 30.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-15 that HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference on Tuesday November 28, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am (Eastern). Additionally, BJ’s management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference, which will be held in New York City.

BJRI’s Market Performance

BJRI’s stock has fallen by -0.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.10% and a quarterly rise of 3.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for BJ’s Restaurant Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.41% for BJRI’s stock, with a 3.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJRI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BJRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BJRI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BJRI Trading at 21.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +28.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJRI fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.96. In addition, BJ’s Restaurant Inc. saw 16.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJRI starting from LEVIN GREGORY, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $33.05 back on Aug 09. After this action, LEVIN GREGORY now owns 92,957 shares of BJ’s Restaurant Inc., valued at $49,575 using the latest closing price.

Krakower Brian S, the Chief Information Officer of BJ’s Restaurant Inc., sale 1,170 shares at $32.46 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Krakower Brian S is holding 4,959 shares at $37,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.08 for the present operating margin

+5.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Restaurant Inc. stands at +0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 4.45, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (BJRI), the company’s capital structure generated 154.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.66. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (BJRI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.