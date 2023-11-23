Biophytis ADR (BPTS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biophytis ADR (BPTS) is $9.48, which is $8.69 above the current market price. The public float for BPTS is 2.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPTS on November 23, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

BPTS) stock’s latest price update

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.11 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Biophytis (BPTS) gains on signing a partnership with Skyepharma, for the production of regulatory batches of its lead candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101).

BPTS’s Market Performance

BPTS’s stock has risen by 3.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.02% and a quarterly drop of -42.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.49% for Biophytis ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.32% for BPTS’s stock, with a -68.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BPTS Trading at -17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7483. In addition, Biophytis ADR saw -80.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTS

The total capital return value is set at -144.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -336.12. Equity return is now at value -1160.54, with -79.35 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Biophytis ADR (BPTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.