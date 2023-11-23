Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX) has decreased by -6.14 when compared to last closing price of 2.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that When constructing a watch list of penny stocks, it is wise to closely monitor any legal insider trading activity. Though the rules surrounding insider trades are complex, legal filings by company executives and directors can act like signals for savvy penny stock investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNOX is 0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) is $9.00, which is $7.09 above the current market price. The public float for BNOX is 8.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On November 23, 2023, BNOX’s average trading volume was 3.63M shares.

BNOX’s Market Performance

The stock of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) has seen a -2.55% decrease in the past week, with a -44.31% drop in the past month, and a 27.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.31% for BNOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.98% for BNOX’s stock, with a -22.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNOX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNOX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNOX Trading at -28.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.31%, as shares sank -36.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNOX fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Bionomics Ltd. ADR saw -58.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-147875.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bionomics Ltd. ADR stands at -144450.30. The total capital return value is set at -71.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.03. Equity return is now at value -70.00, with -58.26 for asset returns.

Based on Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.58. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -137.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.