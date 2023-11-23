Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (BCYC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BCYC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.67 in relation to its previous close of 13.46. However, the company has experienced a -10.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Bicycle (BCYC) aligns with the FDA on the design of a mid-late-stage registrational study for its bladder cancer drug, BT8009, with the potential to support its accelerated approval. The stock rises 9%.

Is It Worth Investing in Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BCYC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BCYC is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BCYC is $47.45, which is $33.63 above than the current price. The public float for BCYC is 41.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.44% of that float. The average trading volume of BCYC on November 23, 2023 was 441.28K shares.

BCYC’s Market Performance

BCYC’s stock has seen a -10.20% decrease for the week, with a -13.08% drop in the past month and a -40.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.58% for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.32% for BCYC’s stock, with a -36.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCYC Trading at -22.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYC fell by -10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR saw -53.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYC starting from Lee Kevin, who sale 1,470 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 03. After this action, Lee Kevin now owns 322,131 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR, valued at $29,400 using the latest closing price.

Crockett Nigel, the Chief Business Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR, sale 442 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Crockett Nigel is holding 29,359 shares at $8,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-957.00 for the present operating margin

+74.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR stands at -779.35. The total capital return value is set at -39.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -45.92, with -30.68 for asset returns.

Based on Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (BCYC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 10.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (BCYC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.