Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is 5.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BZH is 2.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is $35.33, which is $9.04 above the current market price. The public float for BZH is 29.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On November 23, 2023, BZH’s average trading volume was 431.41K shares.

BZH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) has plunged by -1.98 when compared to previous closing price of 26.82, but the company has seen a -13.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Investors need to pay close attention to Beazer Homes USA (BZH) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

BZH’s Market Performance

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has experienced a -13.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.32% rise in the past month, and a -8.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for BZH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.05% for BZH’s stock, with a 14.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $32 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BZH Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH fell by -13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.26. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw 106.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+19.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +7.19. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 15.54, with 6.81 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 90.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.48. Total debt to assets is 41.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.