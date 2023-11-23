BankUnited Inc (BKU) Stock Observes 8.41% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of BankUnited Inc (BKU) has gone up by 2.90% for the week, with a 22.04% rise in the past month and a 3.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.33% for BKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.70% for BKU’s stock, with a 8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) Right Now?

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BankUnited Inc (BKU) is $27.68, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for BKU is 73.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKU on November 23, 2023 was 782.28K shares.

BKU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 26.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Solid loan balance, higher rates, efforts to improve fee income and strong balance sheet support BankUnited (BKU) amid poor asset quality and mounting expenses.

BKU Trading at 15.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.06. In addition, BankUnited Inc saw -21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc, valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc stands at +21.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78. Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Based on BankUnited Inc (BKU), the company’s capital structure generated 264.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 17.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BankUnited Inc (BKU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.