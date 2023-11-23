Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) has surged by 0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 11.35, but the company has seen a -9.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation, fiber densification and 5G rollout should help the Zacks Communication – Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. ATEX, BAND and DZSI are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud networks.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BAND is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BAND is $20.14, which is $8.77 above the current market price. The public float for BAND is 22.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.81% of that float. The average trading volume for BAND on November 23, 2023 was 275.94K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND’s stock has seen a -9.62% decrease for the week, with a 11.36% rise in the past month and a -13.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.18% for Bandwidth Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for BAND’s stock, with a -17.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on January 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAND Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, Bandwidth Inc saw -50.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Morken David A., who sale 82 shares at the price of $12.71 back on Nov 03. After this action, Morken David A. now owns 35,201 shares of Bandwidth Inc, valued at $1,042 using the latest closing price.

Bottorff Rebecca, the Chief People Officer of Bandwidth Inc, sale 27 shares at $12.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Bottorff Rebecca is holding 17,136 shares at $343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.24 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc stands at +3.41. The total capital return value is set at -2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return is now at value 11.81, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bandwidth Inc (BAND), the company’s capital structure generated 181.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.43. Total debt to assets is 53.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bandwidth Inc (BAND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.