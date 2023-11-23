Bancolombia S.A. ADR (CIB) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CIB stock has gone up by 1.05%, with a monthly gain of 10.67% and a quarterly surge of 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Bancolombia S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.86% for CIB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bancolombia S.A. ADR (NYSE: CIB) Right Now?

Bancolombia S.A. ADR (NYSE: CIB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CIB is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIB is $31.65, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for CIB is 112.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume for CIB on November 23, 2023 was 243.79K shares.

CIB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bancolombia S.A. ADR (NYSE: CIB) has increased by 3.53 when compared to last closing price of 26.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Dividend stocks often get a bad rap as being boring, stodgy companies that offer stability but little in the way of market-beating returns. It’s true.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CIB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CIB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28.60 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIB Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIB rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.75. In addition, Bancolombia S.A. ADR saw -2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bancolombia S.A. ADR stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 16.26, with 1.79 for asset returns.

Based on Bancolombia S.A. ADR (CIB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.01. Total debt to assets is 11.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bancolombia S.A. ADR (CIB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.