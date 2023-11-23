Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) is 18.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACLS is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) is $180.80, which is $52.67 above the current market price. The public float for ACLS is 32.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% of that float. On November 23, 2023, ACLS’s average trading volume was 584.31K shares.

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 127.19. However, the company has seen a -6.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Axcelis (ACLS). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

ACLS’s Market Performance

ACLS’s stock has fallen by -6.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.39% and a quarterly drop of -24.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.50% for Axcelis Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.76% for ACLS’s stock, with a -15.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $225 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACLS Trading at -14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.11. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc saw 61.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from KEITHLEY JOSEPH P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $130.43 back on Nov 10. After this action, KEITHLEY JOSEPH P now owns 4,157 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc, valued at $65,215 using the latest closing price.

Redinbo Greg, the EVP Marketing and Applications of Axcelis Technologies Inc, sale 600 shares at $180.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Redinbo Greg is holding 17,203 shares at $108,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 32.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 22.03 for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.09. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.