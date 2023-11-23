Avnet Inc. (AVT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.25 in relation to its previous close of 47.17. However, the company has experienced a -2.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Right Now?

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avnet Inc. (AVT) by analysts is $49.71, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for AVT is 89.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of AVT was 545.90K shares.

AVT’s Market Performance

The stock of Avnet Inc. (AVT) has seen a -2.90% decrease in the past week, with a 2.16% rise in the past month, and a -3.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for AVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.64% for AVT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVT Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.62. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from LAWRENCE JAMES A, who sale 6,910 shares at the price of $47.68 back on Nov 21. After this action, LAWRENCE JAMES A now owns 8,190 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $329,469 using the latest closing price.

GALLAGHER PHILIP R, the Chief Executive Officer of Avnet Inc., sale 32,740 shares at $41.35 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that GALLAGHER PHILIP R is holding 176,334 shares at $1,353,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+11.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at +2.90. The total capital return value is set at 17.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.20. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 6.74 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 69.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.99. Total debt to assets is 26.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avnet Inc. (AVT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.