Avient Corp (AVNT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avient Corp (AVNT) is $42.88, which is $8.66 above the current market price. The public float for AVNT is 89.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVNT on November 23, 2023 was 430.42K shares.

AVNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) has decreased by -0.70 when compared to last closing price of 34.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Giuseppe Di Salvo – Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations Robert Patterson – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Beggs – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Harrison – Seaport Research Partners Frank Mitsch – Fermium Research Vincent Andrews – Morgan Stanley Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer Laurence Alexander – Jefferies Vincent Anderson – Stifel Michael Sison – Wells Fargo Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Avient Corporation’s Webcast to discuss the Company’s Third Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Victor and I’ll be your operator for today.

AVNT’s Market Performance

Avient Corp (AVNT) has experienced a -0.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.00% rise in the past month, and a -7.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for AVNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.42% for AVNT’s stock, with a -10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $37 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVNT Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.92. In addition, Avient Corp saw 1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVNT starting from Patterson Robert M, who purchase 24,304 shares at the price of $34.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, Patterson Robert M now owns 610,897 shares of Avient Corp, valued at $839,589 using the latest closing price.

Rathbun Joel R., the SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions of Avient Corp, sale 6,743 shares at $38.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Rathbun Joel R. is holding 5,334 shares at $262,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+26.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corp stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 1.55, with 0.51 for asset returns.

Based on Avient Corp (AVNT), the company’s capital structure generated 95.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 36.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Avient Corp (AVNT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.