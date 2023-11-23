AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT)’s stock price has increased by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 8.23. However, the company has seen a 0.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants James Arestia – VP, IR Tianyi Jiang – Co-Founder and CEO James Caci – CFO Conference Call Participants Fatima Boolani – Citi Chirag Ved – Evercore ISI Nehal Chokshi – Northland Capital Markets Derrick Wood – TD Cowen Jason Ader – William Blair Operator Good day and welcome to the AvePoint Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Today, all participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AVPT is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AVPT is $8.75, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for AVPT is 97.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume for AVPT on November 23, 2023 was 690.74K shares.

AVPT’s Market Performance

The stock of AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has seen a 0.97% increase in the past week, with a 10.36% rise in the past month, and a 30.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for AVPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.10% for AVPT’s stock, with a 41.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVPT Trading at 14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.82. In addition, AvePoint Inc saw 102.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Brown Brian Michael, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Nov 17. After this action, Brown Brian Michael now owns 1,389,946 shares of AvePoint Inc, valued at $124,500 using the latest closing price.

Brown Brian Michael, the Chief Legal Officer of AvePoint Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Brown Brian Michael is holding 1,404,946 shares at $146,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.37 for the present operating margin

+70.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc stands at -17.92. The total capital return value is set at -15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.96. Equity return is now at value -17.89, with -9.76 for asset returns.

Based on AvePoint Inc (AVPT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.81. Total debt to assets is 4.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.