Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV)'s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 101.57. However, the company has seen a -0.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is above average at 20.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Autoliv Inc. (ALV) is $111.25, which is $9.58 above the current market price. The public float for ALV is 83.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALV on November 23, 2023 was 940.99K shares.

ALV’s Market Performance

ALV’s stock has seen a -0.46% decrease for the week, with a 5.91% rise in the past month and a 9.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for Autoliv Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.85% for ALV’s stock, with a 10.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALV stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for ALV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALV in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $105 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALV Trading at 5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALV fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.20. In addition, Autoliv Inc. saw 32.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALV starting from JOHANSSON LEIF, who sale 11,400 shares at the price of $93.01 back on Aug 15. After this action, JOHANSSON LEIF now owns 0 shares of Autoliv Inc., valued at $1,060,282 using the latest closing price.

Carlson Jan, the Director of Autoliv Inc., sale 2,614 shares at $88.98 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Carlson Jan is holding 77,493 shares at $232,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.40 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autoliv Inc. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.35. Equity return is now at value 16.85, with 5.44 for asset returns.

Based on Autoliv Inc. (ALV), the company’s capital structure generated 73.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.39. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.