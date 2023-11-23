Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, ATMU stock has gone up by 3.00%, with a monthly gain of 7.39% and a quarterly plunge of -1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.03% for ATMU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) by analysts is $25.80, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for ATMU is 16.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.68% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ATMU was 587.62K shares.

ATMU) stock’s latest price update

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU)’s stock price has soared by 0.19 in relation to previous closing price of 21.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of ATMU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATMU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATMU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATMU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATMU Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATMU rose by +3.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.95. In addition, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc saw 0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATMU starting from Macadam Stephen E., who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $19.49 back on Nov 09. After this action, Macadam Stephen E. now owns 19,268 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc, valued at $101,348 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.