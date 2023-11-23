Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 17.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-22 that During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) is $24.80, which is $7.72 above the current market price. The public float for AESI is 36.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. On November 23, 2023, AESI’s average trading volume was 565.29K shares.

AESI’s Market Performance

The stock of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has seen a -0.93% decrease in the past week, with a -14.37% drop in the past month, and a -21.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for AESI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.10% for AESI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AESI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for AESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AESI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $24 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AESI Trading at -15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESI fell by -0.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. saw 2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESI starting from Schmidt Richard W, who sale 351,000 shares at the price of $17.07 back on Nov 17. After this action, Schmidt Richard W now owns 1,307,306 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., valued at $5,991,570 using the latest closing price.

Schmidt Richard W, the Member of 10% Owner Group of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., sale 8,640 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Schmidt Richard W is holding 1,658,306 shares at $179,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.06 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. stands at +44.95. The total capital return value is set at 38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.48.

Based on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI), the company’s capital structure generated 33.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.25. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.